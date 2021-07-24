Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Sprague Resources has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sprague Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 182.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.1%.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $665.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $281,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

