Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.