Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. Square reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $20.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Square by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Square by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.84, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

