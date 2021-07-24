Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $252.74 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

