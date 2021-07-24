Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.