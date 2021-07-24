Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 82,340 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1,910.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of CarMax worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in CarMax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

