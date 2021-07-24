Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

