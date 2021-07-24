Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.