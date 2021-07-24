Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 266.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,232 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

