SSE (LON:SSE) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised shares of SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,522 ($19.89) on Friday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,530.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £15.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

