St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. 4,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

STBMY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

