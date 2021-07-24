Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 283.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.29 ($3.70).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LON:SLA opened at GBX 274.10 ($3.58) on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

