Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 283.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.29 ($3.70).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LON:SLA opened at GBX 274.10 ($3.58) on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.