State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $24.56 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,413 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

