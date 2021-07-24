State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $26 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $299.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.31.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

