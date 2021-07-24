State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $29.21 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

