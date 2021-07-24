State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Generac worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $449.64 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.15 and a twelve month high of $452.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

