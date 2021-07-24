State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,092 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $28,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

