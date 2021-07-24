Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0658

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $228.34 million and approximately $37.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

