Stealth 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $251.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $251.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00037255 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,688,093 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

