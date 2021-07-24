Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 593 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Clarus worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clarus by 165.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of CLAR opened at $28.27 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

