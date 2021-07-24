Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,643 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.