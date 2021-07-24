Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at $8,424,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at $6,065,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR opened at $32.82 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

