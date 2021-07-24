Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 306 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

