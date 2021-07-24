Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,195 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PPD by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPD by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PPD by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in PPD by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

