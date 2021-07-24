Stifel Financial Corp Sells 53,239 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 355,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 343,658 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.