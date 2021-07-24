Stifel Nicolaus Lowers SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG Combibloc Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

