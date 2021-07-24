Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Koninklijke Philips Put Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,246 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,114% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

