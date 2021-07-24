Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.60 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

