Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 3.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $777.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

