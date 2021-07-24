Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,846 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

