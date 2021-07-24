Sun Communities (SUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

