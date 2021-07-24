SUN Trading Down 99.9% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00142281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.35 or 0.99645851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.92 or 0.00877121 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

