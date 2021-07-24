Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.32

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and traded as high as $30.81. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

