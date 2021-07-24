Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgalign (SRGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.