Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “
Surgalign stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Surgalign
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
Featured Article: Systematic Risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgalign (SRGA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.