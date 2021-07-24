SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $570.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.86. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $217.23 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

