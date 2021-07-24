Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Synalloy worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synalloy news, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.55. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

Synalloy Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

