Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.35. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 2,835 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $375,543. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synalloy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synalloy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synalloy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

