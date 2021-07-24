Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

