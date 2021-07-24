Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.07. 401,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.09. Synopsys has a one year low of $190.50 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

