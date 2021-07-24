Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $243.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $173.29 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

