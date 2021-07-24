TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.01.

NYSE TAL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,320,000 after acquiring an additional 794,645 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,555,000 after purchasing an additional 860,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.