TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.19.

TAL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,320,000 after purchasing an additional 794,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,871,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,562,000 after acquiring an additional 992,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $14.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 259,133,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,804. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

