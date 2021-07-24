Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 493,475 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 5.5% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $56,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

