Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

TGLS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

