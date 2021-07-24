Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $274.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 49296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307 ($4.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £170.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

