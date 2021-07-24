Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

