Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
