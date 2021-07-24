Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.