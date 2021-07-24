TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 90,000 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.51% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.89 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.