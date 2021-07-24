TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 90,000 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.89 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

