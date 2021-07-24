TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $249,000 in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,473,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

